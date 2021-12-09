Police ask for assistance involving robbery in Early County

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The Blakely Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a recent robbery.

The robbery occurred on Dec. 1 at Tim’s Package Store on North Main Street in Blakely.

Police responded to the robbery at 10:30 p.m. . The cashier was robbed at gunpoint by one of the suspects, as the other took cash from the register, as well as bottles of liquor.

BPD is asking the public to view the surveillance footage available on their Facebook page .

Tips about this incident can be made by contacting the City of Blakely police Department at (229)723-3414 or to their communications center at (229)723-2201.

Those who call have the option to remain anonymous.

