News4 Now: What’s Going On
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WTVY) - News4 talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
Join us each Thursday to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of December 10, 2021
News4 Miracle on Foster Street Food Drive, Thu Dec 9th, 6:00 am - 6:30 pm at WTVY Studios
Holiday Events
- Bikes Or Bust, Thu Dec 9th & Fri 10th
- Southeast Alabama Dance Company Presents THE NUTCRACKER, Thu Dec 9th thru Sun Dec 12th
- Ashford Christmas Parade, Fri Dec 10th at 6:30 pm
- Tri-State Community Orchestra presents “Once Upon a Winter’s Eve”, Fri Dec 10th at 7:30 pm
- Gardens Aglow, Fri & Sat 5:00pm - 7:30pm
- Christmas on the Chattahoochee, Sat Dec 11th
- Newton’s Annual Christmas Festival, Sat Dec 11th
- Paws and Claus, Sat Dec 11th
- Saddle Up Santa Hosted By Dothan Boots & Saddle Club, Sat Dec 11th
- Ozark-Dale County Library Kids’ Christmas Party, Sat Dec 11th
- XWX Toys for Tots Christmas Classic, Sat Dec 11th
- Victorian Christmas at Landmark Park, Sun Dec 12th
- Headland Christmas Tour of Homes, Sun Dec 12th
- Music South Holiday Gala w/ Atlanta Pops Orchestra- special guest Timothy Miller & Chloe Agnew, Tue Dec 14th
- Elf The Musical, Presented by SEACT, Tue Dec 14th thru Sat Dec 18th
Other Events
- Wiregrass Steel Wheels Annual Model Railroad Show, Sat Dec 11th & Sun Dec 12th
Regular Monthly Events
- Wiregrass Cars and Coffee, Sat Dec 11th
- Watercolor Collective, Sat Dec 11th
- Landmark Park Sit and Sew, Sat Dec 11th
- Pickin in the Park, Sat Dec 11th
- Plus farmers markets and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
