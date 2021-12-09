Advertisement

Man injured in shooting following an argument over trash can

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured in a shooting after an argument with his neighbor over a garbage can on Thursday in Lawrence County.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on County Road 314 around 10:30 a.m. Deputies say 36-year-old Shan Gholston was found with a gunshot wound in his right shoulder. The victim was airlifted from the scene to Huntsville Hospital, but his condition is unknown at the time.

67-year-old Clendon Jones was located at his home, where deputies say the incident occurred. Jones was taken to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for questioning and later released.

Deputies believe the incident escalated after the men got into an argument over a garbage can and say the two are neighbors. A witness told authorities the gun was accidentally fired while the men were fighting to gain control over the gun.

This case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office, according to the LCSO.

