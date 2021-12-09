Advertisement

LPGA Q-Series makes stop in Dothan

By Justin McNelley
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan the place to be this week for golf fans as the final stop of the LPGA Q-Series taking place at Highlands Oaks.

A loaded field at this week’s event.

74 golfers taking part and over 20 countries will be represented.

Despite some rainy conditions, tournament officials are expecting great play out on the links.

The tournament is an extension of last week’s event in Mobile which means eight rounds of golf will be totaled for the ones playing in Dothan.

A lot on the line for these golfers. At the end of the week, the top 45 golfers and ties will receive LPGA status for the 2022 season, making this event a hole-in-one for the city.

“This is the best of the best,” said Visit Dothan president Aaron McCreight. “They receive their tour cards on Sunday here in Dothan which is just incredible. It’s an incredible feeling and an incredible honor. It’s something we can promote ourselves as Visit Dothan and as a community. This is a resume builder for us to say we’ve hosted the best.”

