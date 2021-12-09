Indoor, in-person productions return to Alabama Shakespeare Festival

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two indoor, in-person theatrical productions are running at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival for the first time since COVID-19 closures.

“Something special happens when you experience live theatre altogether,” Layne Holley with Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol are taking place simultaneously, under one roof.

“After so long to see people,” Holley said. “I know, we all got quite teary.”

Cinderella is inside the Festival Theatre. On any given night, the over 760 seats are total, according to Holley.

“It really is a celebration of the spirit of kindness and generosity that can change the world,” she added.

Right next door, over 250 seats surround the Octagon Stage. This is where actress Greta Lambert brings the character of Scrooge to life in A Christmas Carol. She plays all 25 characters.

“I’ve just been working on it a long time,” Lambert said. “In the process of rehearsal, I’ve learned to get them straight in my head.”

The source material was familiar to Lambert, who starred in a reading of the holiday story that was streamed last season. With audiences back, she adapted the work for the stage.

“A man asked me the other day, how does it feel to look out and see all those masks? Does it bother you? And I said, are you kidding? You’re here in the room with me,” Lambert said. “It’s the most wonderful feeling in the world.”

Tickets and times are available on the Alabama Shakespeare Festival website.

Masks are required for both productions and either a negative COVID test or a vaccine card.

