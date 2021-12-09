Houston County Farm Center to be sold, demolished

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An investment and development group has offered to purchase the Houston County Farm Center, a deal that could be approved next week.

“On our (Monday) commission agenda we have a proposal to purchase the Farm Center and we will consider that proposal if documents and requirements are in order,” County Chairman Mark Culver told News 4 this morning.

He declined to identify the group that is based in Florida or the purchase price, but promised that information would be provided prior to a vote.

The historic yet outdated Farm Center would be demolished, Culver said.

Included in the proposal is 26-acres, but the nearby Houston County Health Department and Department of Human Resources are not part of the deal.

Until the 1970′s, the Farm Center was the area’s largest entertainment and multi-use venue, hosting musical headliners and other entertainment. It was also, for decades, home to the National Peanut Festival.

When the Dothan Civic Center and other nearby arenas popped up, and the Peanut Festival purchased its own property, the Farm Center became obsolete.

Plans for the Farm Center property have not been revealed but one or more development is likely, given the property’s close proximity to bustling east Dothan neighborhoods.

The main building is currently used only for storage.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

