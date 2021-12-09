A foggy morning

SYNOPSIS – Cooler this morning as you head out the door, temperatures are in the upper 30s lower 40s. Areas of patchy fog are possible this morning as well so be on the look out. This afternoon we will remain mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers overnight into tomorrow morning. Friday will be warmer in the upper 70s, Saturday we reach the 80 degree mark ahead of our next cold front. The severe weather risk looks low with this but we will see some more rain. Temperatures cool back off into the 60s behind the front.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy. High near 68°. Winds SE 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 58°. Winds: SE 5 mph 30%

TOMORROW– AM showers, mostly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds S 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, rain and storms. Low: 66° High: 80° 60%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 63° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 67° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 71° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 73° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 75° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 76° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

