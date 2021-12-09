FEMA: $35 million approved in COVID-19-related funeral costs in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In a press release Monday, FEMA said it has approved $35 million in COVID-19-related funeral costs in Alabama since Jan. 20, 2020.

According to FEMA, as of Dec. 6, 2021, it has provided over $1.47 billion to nearly 226,000 people to assist with COVID-19-related funeral costs for deaths occurring on or after Jan. 20, 2020.

In Alabama, there have been 8,683 applications, $35,021,902 approved, and 5,117 awards, according to FEMA.

Georgia received more than $59.7 million for 8,653 grants and Florida got almost $84 million for 14,912 grants.

Eligibility determinations are not driven by state/location; instead, they are based on when the applicant submits all required documentation, FEMA said.

FEMA said “applications” in its state by state breakdown reflects the number of individuals who called to begin the assistance process.

The full breakdown from FEMA can be found HERE.

Applicants can apply by calling 844-684-6333 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, and multilingual services are available. Additional information can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.