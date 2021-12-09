Dothan United Gymstars crowned State Champions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Gymnastics is an ever-growing sport and we have got several talented young athletes right here in the Wiregrass.

The young ladies of United Gymstars here in Dothan are already bringing home some serious hardware in their first year as a team.

Thirteen Compulsory team members took the big stage in Tuscaloosa at the 2021 Alabama State Meet last week.

Nine of those gymnasts came back with medals, and three ladies were crowned 1st place State Champions in their division.

These athletes have put in countless hours to perfect their skills each week in order to compete with the best and it paid off.

“Well, our team was like really ready for state and we were really excited,” said Compulsory team member Amelia McRae. “It was really fun because we were the first United team from Dothan to go to state and our team came in second. So, we were really excited.”

Teammate Lucy Hall added, “We practiced a lot and long and we did a bunch of conditioning. It was a really long drive, but it was fun. It was the best I did at any of our meets because I got a nine on beam, and I haven’t got a nine on beam since a long time.”

The Compulsory season is over but the Optional gymnast group at United will begin their season in January.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

