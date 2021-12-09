Advertisement

Dothan United Gymstars crowned State Champions

The Compulsory team had nine gymnasts place in the Alabama State Meet.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Gymnastics is an ever-growing sport and we have got several talented young athletes right here in the Wiregrass.

The young ladies of United Gymstars here in Dothan are already bringing home some serious hardware in their first year as a team.

Thirteen Compulsory team members took the big stage in Tuscaloosa at the 2021 Alabama State Meet last week.

Nine of those gymnasts came back with medals, and three ladies were crowned 1st place State Champions in their division.

These athletes have put in countless hours to perfect their skills each week in order to compete with the best and it paid off.

“Well, our team was like really ready for state and we were really excited,” said Compulsory team member Amelia McRae. “It was really fun because we were the first United team from Dothan to go to state and our team came in second. So, we were really excited.”

Teammate Lucy Hall added, “We practiced a lot and long and we did a bunch of conditioning. It was a really long drive, but it was fun. It was the best I did at any of our meets because I got a nine on beam, and I haven’t got a nine on beam since a long time.”

The Compulsory season is over but the Optional gymnast group at United will begin their season in January.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Solomon Cooper booking photo.
Breaking: Arrest in Dothan murder of Sincere Tyson
Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan.
Hospital no longer aids police in sexual assault investigations
Sheriff: Teacher’s former husband hired someone to kill her
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
After three seasons at Enterprise High School, head football coach Rick Darlington has resigned.
Enterprise High School head football coach Rick Darlington resigns

Latest News

Providence athletes sign
Four Providence Christian students sign to play at collegiate level
Jon Sumrall taking over Troy football
Jon Sumrall taking over Troy football
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic bracket revealed
2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic bracket revealed
2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic bracket revealed