Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury

Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury(Source: Dale County Sheriff's Office)
By Abby Nelson and WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday, the Dale County Sheriff’s office transferred Ozark couple, John Bright and Tiffany Hughes, into federal custody in Montgomery after serving over a year in the Dale County Jail.

According to Dale County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mason Bynum, recent reports that the couple had been released on bond were incorrect. He says they had been indicted by a federal grand jury and so were turned over to federal custody.

Dale County couple faces child sex charges

The couple was arrested in September 2020, after additional charges, both were charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography/obscene matter, 11 counts of parents or guardians permitting children to engage in the production of obscene matter, one count of enticing a child for immoral purposes, along with rape in the 1st degree and sodomy. Bright was also charged with human trafficking.

Dale County couple facing new sex charges

Bright and Hughes will have their first appearance in front of a federal magistrate Wednesday, December 15th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

