COVID roundup: 3rd Georgian tests positive for omicron

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed the omicron variant of coronavirus in an unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident with no recent international travel history.

The individual has mild COVID symptoms and is isolating at home, and contact tracing is underway.

Previously, two cases of the omicron variant were confirmed in metro Atlanta residents. One was tested in New Jersey and is recovering there, and the other was found positive in Georgia. Both had recently traveled to South Africa, where omicron first gained notoriety as a new strain.

The heavily mutated version of virus has now been detected in patients in dozens of states.

Preliminary data show it may cause less severe illness but may spread more easily than the delta variant, which is currently dominant in the U.S. More than 1,000 new cases of COVID are reported daily in Georgia, 99% of which are delta variant and predominantly in unvaccinated individuals.

Scientists are still researching how well the current COVID vaccines or natural immunity hold up against omicron, and caution that it is too early to make conclusions about Omicron because there is not enough data available.

Vaccination is crucial to stopping transmission of COVID and preventing the emergence of variants, the state Department of Public Health said Thursday.

AU mass vaccination clinic to shut down in weeks

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta University Health’s COVID-19 mass-vaccination clinic is slated to close by the end of the year, News 12 has learned.

No exact date has been set, but AU hasn’t been seeing enough turnout to keep it open, News 12 was told.

Opened in a former SteinMart on Washington Road with considerable financial help from Augusta National Golf Cub, the clinic was one of the first places local residents could get vaccinated when it opened several months ago.

Since then, vaccinations are available in a wider number of places, including pharmacies and mobile clinics.

Library system gets money to boost vaccine confidence

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System is among 50 museums, libraries, and tribal organizations to be awarded funding as part of the Communities for Immunity initiative.

The local library system will get $55,000 under the initiative by the Association of Science and Technology Centers and the American Alliance of Museums.

Supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Communities for Immunity provides funding awards and support to museums and libraries engaging their communities to boost COVID-19 vaccine confidence.

The system said it plans to work with local partners including iHeartMedia, Tabernacle Baptist Church, Richmond County Health Department, Medical Associates Plus, and the Greater Augusta’s Interfaith Coalition to target all geographic regions of the county.

