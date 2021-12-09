Advertisement

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young voted The Associated Press college football player of the year

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes in the pocket against Georgia during the first half...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes in the pocket against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young voted The Associated Press college football player of the year.

Young is also a candidate for The Maxwell Award.

Young is the Crimson Tide’s second consecutive winner. DeVonta Smith won in 2020.

Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters and 137 points to easily finish ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

WBRC

Most Read

Solomon Cooper booking photo.
Arrest in Dothan murder of Sincere Tyson
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center to be sold, demolished
Carolyn Cobb
UPDATE: Birmingham woman missing since May found safe in Andalusia
Sheriff: Teacher’s former husband hired someone to kill her
Abbeville Police make multiple arrests in rash of break-ins

Latest News

LPGA Q-Series makes stop in Dothan
LPGA Q-Series makes stop in Dothan
Miracle on Foster Street Food Drive 3PM Update
Miracle on Foster Street Food Drive 3PM Update
Wallace Community College Logo
Wallace awarded $75,000 grant from Lumina Foundation
Gov. Ivey announces nearly $7 million in grants for highway safety
Miracle on Foster Street Food Drive 2PM Update
Miracle on Foster Street Food Drive 2PM Update