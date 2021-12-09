NEW YORK (AP) - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young voted The Associated Press college football player of the year.

Young is also a candidate for The Maxwell Award.

Young is the Crimson Tide’s second consecutive winner. DeVonta Smith won in 2020.

Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters and 137 points to easily finish ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

WBRC