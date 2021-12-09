Advertisement

Alabama A&M grad featured in Times Square for Nike campaign

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re shopping for Nike sneakers this Christmas, it’s possible you could come across one of the company’s newest representatives, who also happens to be an Alabama A&M graduate.

Jennifer Gray was selected for Nike's Yardrunners campaign to highlight successful student...
Jennifer Gray was selected for Nike's Yardrunners campaign to highlight successful student athletes after college.(Jennifer Gray)

”I didn’t think it was real so when I actually got down there, it was just very exciting. I didn’t think I would ever be on a billboard,” Jennifer Gray said.

Gray, a bulldog graduate got to gaze upon her billboard in Times Square.

Jennifer Grey is one of 16 graduates from historically black colleges and universities chosen by Nike who embody success in athletics and in life after college.

“A lot of people think that we’re just so small and we don’t produce greatness, basically so I think that was very important for Nike to have,” Gray said.

Gray is now an engineer for Northrop Grumman in Virginia. While at A&M she was also a cheerleader, a role she says is a lot more challenging than it may seem.

“Cheerleaders don’t really get recognition as athletes, even though we work as hard, we spend many hours working out, going to practices,” she said.

Her advice to other student-athletes: “stay focused on the end goal which is to get a career. Yeah, college is fun, but you’re there for one reason and that’s to get a career.”

If you’re scrolling Nike’s website, you’ll see Gray representing A&M.

