AAA starting free interactive workshop for parents and teenagers

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AAA Alabama will offer a free virtual workshop to help parents and teenagers prepare for driving on the road.

The “Dare to Prepare” workshop will provide information that teens should know before getting behind the wheel. The workshop will provide tools and guidelines to help parents with the process of teaching their kids to drive. The workshop will also include information on Alabama parent-teen driving agreements, Understanding Alabama Graduated Driver Licensing components, and responsibilities including insurance.

“Teen drivers are inexperienced and often engage in risky behaviors behind the wheel due to a lack of reasoning skills,” said Clay Ingram, AAA Alabama spokesperson. “Dare to Prepare aims to jump-start the dialogue about safe driving between parents and teens, with the goal of making teens safer drivers.”

The workshop will be held on December 9th from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. For more information, call 205-444-8885 or click here.

