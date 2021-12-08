Advertisement

Woman arrested for Crenshaw County stabbing

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been arrested and charged after a stabbing incident in Crenshaw County Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Old Tree Notch Road around 8:50 p.m. on reports that a man had been stabbed. After arriving, police were advised that the victim had been taken to a local emergency room by private vehicle.

Police responded to Crenshaw County Community Hospital where they found the victim. The severity of his injuries was not released, but investigators were able to identify a female suspect and more law enforcement officers were dispatched to find her.

The suspect, Jessica Schmiedel, was located and transported to the Crenshaw County Jail where she was booked on a felony second-degree domestic violence assault charge.

A motive for the stabbing was not released. The incident remains under investigation.

