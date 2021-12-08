Advertisement

UPDATE: Birmingham woman missing since May found safe in Andalusia

Carolyn Cobb
Carolyn Cobb(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 63-year-old woman missing from Birmingham since May has been found in South Alabama.

Birmingham Police say Carolyn Cobb was found alive Andalusia.

Police in Andalusia say Cobb had been living down there in a motel.

Earlier this week, someone spotted Cobb in front a restaurant. She told them she could not find her family.

Her story was shared on social media where Birmingham police confirmed her disappearance.

At last check, police were trying to reunite Cobb with her family.


