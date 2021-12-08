UPDATE: Birmingham woman missing since May found safe in Andalusia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 63-year-old woman missing from Birmingham since May has been found in South Alabama.

Birmingham Police say Carolyn Cobb was found alive Andalusia.

Police in Andalusia say Cobb had been living down there in a motel.

Earlier this week, someone spotted Cobb in front a restaurant. She told them she could not find her family.

Her story was shared on social media where Birmingham police confirmed her disappearance.

At last check, police were trying to reunite Cobb with her family.

🚨Missing Person 🚨



The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a missing person investigation. The Birmingham Police Department requests assistance from the public on locating the subject in the attached photo. pic.twitter.com/oaCFybjLwd — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) November 11, 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.