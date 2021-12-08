Unsettled Pattern Ahead
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – A push of cooler and drier air moves in overnight with partly cloudy skies, with some areas of fog possible by daybreak. We’ll begin a warming process Thursday as cloudy skies return, with a few morning and midday showers on track for Friday. More rain is likely as a strong cold front passes later Saturday afternoon/evening.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog late. Low near 47°. Winds light NE-E.
TOMORROW – Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High near 68°. Winds S at 5 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 58°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
FRI: A few morning and midday showers, then partly sunny. Low: 58° High: 78° 30%
SAT: Partly sunny, showers and thunderstorms later. Low: 66° High: 80° 60% late
SUN: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 63° 0%
MON: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 67° 0%
TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 71° 0%
WED: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 73° 0%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.
