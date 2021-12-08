Advertisement

Unsettled Pattern Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A push of cooler and drier air moves in overnight with partly cloudy skies, with some areas of fog possible by daybreak. We’ll begin a warming process Thursday as cloudy skies return, with a few morning and midday showers on track for Friday. More rain is likely as a strong cold front passes later Saturday afternoon/evening.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog late. Low near 47°.  Winds light NE-E.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High near 68°. Winds S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 58°.  Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: A few morning and midday showers, then partly sunny. Low: 58° High: 78° 30%

SAT: Partly sunny, showers and thunderstorms later. Low: 66° High: 80° 60% late

SUN: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 63° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 67° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny.  Low: 47° High: 71° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 73° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Solomon Cooper booking photo.
Breaking: Arrest in Dothan murder of Sincere Tyson
Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan.
Hospital no longer aids police in sexual assault investigations
Sheriff: Teacher’s former husband hired someone to kill her
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
After three seasons at Enterprise High School, head football coach Rick Darlington has resigned.
Enterprise High School head football coach Rick Darlington resigns

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-08
Foggy start, rain moves through early this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-08
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-08
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast December 7, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Cloudy, Wet Pattern For Now