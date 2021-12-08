Students give back for Miracle on Foster Street

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SGA 6th graders at Beverlye Intermediate are encouraging their peers to bring in canned goods for the Miracle on Foster Street school challenge.

“We are at a good amount right now, so I think we might be a school that wins,” expresses Errionna Holton, 6th Grader at Beverlye.

The president says they’re close to 100 cans, and the week is not over yet.

Haleigh Copeland, SGA President at Beverlye explains, “We have been going around to classrooms every day collecting cans, and every day we have been getting a lot of amounts of cans from each classroom, and then we take them back to the office and we count it.”

Students know that covering all the basic food groups is a must.

Tyler Johnson, Student at Beverlye says, “I donated some green beans and corn.”

The drive is teaching young kids the importance of giving.

“Most people on the holidays are less fortunate than others and they may not go to Christmas dinner, Christmas presents, they may not wake up to that, so it’s good that we can give back,” expresses Copeland.

Whether a student’s donation is big or small, it all helps.

Copeland finishes, “Each can is going to a good cause, so it doesn’t matter how many you bring, it’s making a big contribution.”

It all helps the food bank feed families across the Wiregrass.

Schools participating in the Miracle on Foster challenge have until Friday to collect.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.