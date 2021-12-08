Advertisement

Rope-entangled whale spotted with calf off Georgia coast

Snow Cone and her calf spotted off Cumberland Island, Ga.
Snow Cone and her calf spotted off Cumberland Island, Ga.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Scientists off the coast of Georgia have spotted an endangered right whale that gave birth while entangled in fishing rope.

Wildlife officials from Georgia and Florida photographed the seemingly healthy newborn calf swimming alongside its mother, named Snow Cone, as the adult whale dragged a length of rope snared in its mouth.

The endangered whale had been entangled in fishing line for months and was first seen in Cape Cod Bay in March. Several attempts were made to disentangle Snow Cone that were not completely successful, but trailing rope was shortened.

The calf seen with Snow Cone is new and is the second documented in the Southeast this season. It’s not entangled, but has been seen swimming in, through and around the ropes. It is not believed the calf will become entangled in the trailing rope because it is short.

Wildlife Resources Division of Georgia DNR believes, based on the period of the mother’s entanglement and general health assessments, the entanglement is not immediately life threatening, but they and other partners who are working to conserve right whales will monitor the situation.

MORE | Port of Savannah speeds up expansion as cargo volume surges

Vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear, like lobster and crab pots, are major threats to North Atlantic right whales, which are critically endangered. It’s estimated that fewer than 350 individuals remain, of which only about 70 are breeding females.

To keep them safe, while boating along the East Coast you must stay at least 500 yards away from right whales if you see them, by law.

Snow Cone and her calf were spotted 10 nautical miles off Cumberland Island on Dec. 2.

From reports by WTOC and The Associated Press

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solomon Cooper booking photo.
Breaking: Arrest in Dothan murder of Sincere Tyson
Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan.
Hospital no longer aids police in sexual assault investigations
Sheriff: Teacher’s former husband hired someone to kill her
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
After three seasons at Enterprise High School, head football coach Rick Darlington has resigned.
Enterprise High School head football coach Rick Darlington resigns

Latest News

As the year end nears, Mobile is closing in on 30 shootings for 2021 involving children under...
Mobile nearing 30 shootings for the year involving juveniles
As the year end nears, Mobile is closing in on 30 shootings for 2021 involving children under...
Mobile nearing 30 shootings for the year involving juveniles
How to give the gift of Bitcoin this Christmas
How to Give the Gift of Bitcoin this Christmas
How to Give the Gift of Bitcoin this Christmas
Miracle on Foster Street Food Drive in Ozark for Wednesday
Miracle on Foster Street Food Drive in Ozark for Wednesday