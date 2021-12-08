Rope-entangled whale spotted with calf off Georgia coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Scientists off the coast of Georgia have spotted an endangered right whale that gave birth while entangled in fishing rope.

Wildlife officials from Georgia and Florida photographed the seemingly healthy newborn calf swimming alongside its mother, named Snow Cone, as the adult whale dragged a length of rope snared in its mouth.

The endangered whale had been entangled in fishing line for months and was first seen in Cape Cod Bay in March. Several attempts were made to disentangle Snow Cone that were not completely successful, but trailing rope was shortened.

The calf seen with Snow Cone is new and is the second documented in the Southeast this season. It’s not entangled, but has been seen swimming in, through and around the ropes. It is not believed the calf will become entangled in the trailing rope because it is short.

Wildlife Resources Division of Georgia DNR believes, based on the period of the mother’s entanglement and general health assessments, the entanglement is not immediately life threatening, but they and other partners who are working to conserve right whales will monitor the situation.

Vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear, like lobster and crab pots, are major threats to North Atlantic right whales, which are critically endangered. It’s estimated that fewer than 350 individuals remain, of which only about 70 are breeding females.

To keep them safe, while boating along the East Coast you must stay at least 500 yards away from right whales if you see them, by law.

Snow Cone and her calf were spotted 10 nautical miles off Cumberland Island on Dec. 2.

From reports by WTOC and The Associated Press

