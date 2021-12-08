Man accused of driving through Christmas parade in Blount County

HAYDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is accused of driving through a Hayden Christmas parade Tuesday night.

According to court records Tony Nix is charged with Reckless Endangerment, Failure to Obey Police/Fireman, and Obstruction Police/Attempting to Elude.

The police chief said no one was injured in the incident. The chief said Nix was driving without headlights and he was aiming for a marching band. According to the arrest report, Nix was speeding towards the parade where children and adults were walking along the road. Officer tried to stop the suspect near Deans Ferry Road and they said he “flipped them off” and sped up towards the parade.

Officers chased Nix who pulled over in front of the elementary school, according to court records.

Officers said Nix told them he was not aware the road was closed for a parade and he said he did not realize he had passed the officers. When asked why he “flipped off” the officers and sped up, Nix said did not know why, it wasn’t him, and he said he was a band booster and knows better.

The chief is also asking anyone who would like to make a police reckless endangerment report to contact their department at (205) 543-6881.

