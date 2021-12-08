Advertisement

Less than a dozen seniors are waiting to be adopted for Santa for Seniors

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SARCOA’s Santa for Seniors initiative is underway, but they need more help to reach their goal.

SARCOA had over 400 seniors in need this year, and 17 have not been adopted yet.

Organization officials say the most needed items are basic daily necessities, and they hope a Christmas miracle is coming soon.

“Giving to seniors is such a wonderful feeling,” Debra Hodgett, Outreach Coordinator, SARCOA. “For many of these seniors, the most requested item is groceries. You could imagine being a low income individual, and the last items on your list may be cleaning items.”

The last two days to drop off items will be this Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. . Physical and monetary donations can be made online or brought to 2755 Choctaw Street Dothan, AL 36303.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

