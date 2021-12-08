Advertisement

Kelly Education hosts hiring event

Kelly Education
Kelly Education(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Filling open positions is Kelly Education’s new year’s resolution.

The organization is hosting hiring events throughout the Wiregrass.

Today in Dothan, Kelly Education worked on hiring substitute teachers, custodians, and child nutrition workers for school districts across the Wiregrass.

All positions require a high school diploma or GED.

Being a substitute allows for flexible scheduling and helps fill shortages in the district, not only for teachers, but the other open positions.

Stephanie Martin, Recruiting Specialist for Kelly Education explains, “With the kitchen and the custodial, they also do need time off, they take vacations and stuff, so we do try to hire and have extra to be able to allow them to take those times that they need to be off or if they’re ill.”

The organization will be in Andalusia next week with another hiring event

