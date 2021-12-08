Advertisement

How to keep holiday packages safe from porch pirates

By CNN
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holiday season is in full swing and with many people doing most of their shopping online this December, experts warn “porch pirates” are busy this time of year.

“People are just grabbing anything. So, sometimes you might just have socks coming. I think, ‘Why would somebody steal that?’ They’re not stealing socks. They’re stealing whatever is in that package,” Douglas Parisi with SafeDefend said.

A survery from the National Retail Federation finds consumers have a strong preference for online shopping.

Parisi says there are five ways to help ensure packages on your doorstep do not get stolen.

“There’s a lot of things that we can do to be proactive that don’t cost a lot of money,” he said.

You should keep packages out of sight and also update delivery instructions to choose a drop-off location other than the front porch.

You can also have your packages delivered to a neighbor’s house if they will be home or to work.

Parisi also suggests putting up a sign.

”When they walk up there and all of a sudden they see a sign that says ‘smile on camera,’ even if you don’t have a camera, they’re still going to pause and probably walk the other way,” he said.

Also, be sure to track your packages and turn on delivery notifications.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solomon Cooper booking photo.
Breaking: Arrest in Dothan murder of Sincere Tyson
Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan.
Hospital no longer aids police in sexual assault investigations
Sheriff: Teacher’s former husband hired someone to kill her
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
After three seasons at Enterprise High School, head football coach Rick Darlington has resigned.
Enterprise High School head football coach Rick Darlington resigns

Latest News

As the year end nears, Mobile is closing in on 30 shootings for 2021 involving children under...
Mobile nearing 30 shootings for the year involving juveniles
As the year end nears, Mobile is closing in on 30 shootings for 2021 involving children under...
Mobile nearing 30 shootings for the year involving juveniles
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2021 photo from the California Department of Corrections and...
Scott Peterson resentenced to life term in wife’s 2002 death
Oxford, specifically, has nearly 700 devices split across each school in their district.
Parents say door stops saved their kids’ lives during Michigan school shooting
FILE - A woman holds a poster that reads "Abortion is Healthcare" as abortion rights advocates...
California plans to be abortion sanctuary if Roe overturned