How to give the gift of Bitcoin this Christmas

Tis the season!

If you’re gifting Bitcoin it’s easier than you might think – whether you’re a novice buyer or avid investor – all you’ll need is either a phone number or email address.

Bitcoin, what’s that? Each Bitcoin is basically a computer file stored in a digital wallet app on a smartphone or computer. You can buy it using real money, sell things, and let people pay you.

As talk of the cryptocurrency has gone global, more and more companies are beginning to buy into Bitcoins growing influence. Despite how wildly it’s fluctuated over the years since it was created in 2009.

Unlike in the past it’s now pretty simple to give the gift of cryptocurrency. It’s not necessary to give a whole Bitcoin which currently costs about $51,000 – instead you can send minute fractions that start at less than $1.

PayPal and Venmo are among the companies making it easy to buy and send cryptocurrency.

CashApp debuted a new feature that made it possible for users to send Bitcoin to anyone too with just a phone number or email.

Coinbase as a similar feature where you can gift Bitcoin -- even if the person doesn’t have a Coinbase account. On the site – you’ll see ‘send a gift’ under the menu. Enter the email address, choose from one of five assets and the recipient will get instructions on what to do next.

If you want something physical to give – you can give a cryptocurrency wallet. These hardware wallets plug into the computer USB port.

Trezor and Ledger are two manufactures that offer models ranging from $60 to $200.

Now that’s one way to sidestep the supply chain woes this holiday season.

Article originally posted on Fox10tv.com

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.