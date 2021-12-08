Homeschool helps with News 4’s Miracle on Foster food drive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Homeschool and Tutoring are teaching their students an important lesson during the holiday season. They want to show students it’s not about size, but about impact.

“What we do is teach our children that you do the best, and you don’t accept anything in return,” says Christine Simmons, Director, Wiregrass Homeschool and Tutoring.

For the first time, Wiregrass Homeschool and Tutoring is participating in News 4′s Miracle on Foster Street school food drive challenge. Although the school has 24 students and compete against larger public schools in the wiregrass, the school says they are up for the challenge.

“Okay look, there’s only a few of us, but we’re all going to pitch in.” says Simmons. “And you can see we’ve done a pretty good job there, and we let them know you don’t have to win. We’re winners just by giving.”

This is the school’s first service project, and Simmons says her confidence in the students and parents let her know they could take the challenge.

“I have parents who will ‘just tell me what you need’ you know,” says Simmons. “I just had this one parent just come in and bring a big box of stuff.”

News 4 will come to the school this week to pick up the donations. The school says they look forward to participating in more community service activities in the future.

If your school would like to participate no matter how big or small, it is not too late. For more information on how to sign up, email news@wtvy.com .

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

