Four Providence Christian students sign to play at collegiate level

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A big day for Providence Christian on Monday as four athletes sign to play on the collegiate level.

Eagles will be flying all over the state to play at the next level.

Conner Patterson will be running track and field at the University of Alabama Huntsville.

“It’s something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time is getting a chance to, you know, sign into college. Something God’s blessed me with the ability to go run at the next level,” said Conner Patterson, University of Alabama Huntsville signee.

Conner has quite the decorated career at PCS and will only look to grow that once his senior season comes.

“Last year was a whole thing I was thinking about the whole time,” Patterson added. “It’s like I need to get you know, here so I can prepare for college and now that I’ve got college kind of squared away, I can really focus on my track season.”

Another Eagle is heading north but just up Highway 231 to Trojan Territory as Jake Smith will be playing under first year baseball head coach Skyler Meade.

“Well, they have a new coaching staff up there so all that they’re just a great group of guys really nice facilities,” Jake Smith, Troy University signee. “They just get after the right way.”

With one season still left to play, Smith still has one goal to accomplish.

“Just win another state championship really, that’s all we can really have a goal for and hope to get back there this year,” Smith said.

A first for two Eagle volleyball players will take place as they will compete on opposite sides of the court.

“It’s going to be different,” said Megan Stewart, Coastal Alabama Community College-North signee. “We’ve never actually been across the net other than drills. It’s going to be fun just seeing what we do against each other. I’m really excited for it.”

“I think it’ll be very interesting,” said Anna Grace O’Bryan, Enterprise State Community College signee. “We’re both really competitive and we both really want to win so I think it’ll be interesting to say the least playing against Megan.”

Megan Stewart will be heading to Coastal Alabama-North after helping the Eagles to a state semi-final finish in 2021.

“When I got there, I just knew that’s what I wanted to call home, just like going to school there I loved the atmosphere. academics were well, the facilities were amazing I just loved it up there,” Stewart added.

While Anna Grace O’Bryan will be staying home and playing for ESCC’s first year volleyball program.

“I’m really excited to get on the court and just kind of take that ESCC name you know further because I know it’s in other sports but just to be the first for the volleyball is just really important to me,” O’Bryan finished.

Each athlete has competed in a state championship during their time at Providence.

