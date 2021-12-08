Foggy start, rain moves through early this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Another mild morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Fog is once again the big story, take it slow on the roadways. Rain will move through later this morning but behind it we will see a break in the rain at least for the rest of the day today and through the day tomorrow. Thursday night we could see some showers with temperatures in the upper 70s Friday afternoon. Our next cold front will move through Saturday we will keep an eye on this for the chance of some strong storms, behind the front we cool back off.

TODAY – AM rain, PM sun. High near 66°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 47°. Winds: Light NE 0%

TOMORROW– Cloudy. High near 68°. Winds SE 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, morning rain. Low: 58° High: 78° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, rain and storms. Low: 66° High: 80° 50%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 63° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 71° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 72° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

