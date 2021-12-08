Advertisement

Farley Nuclear Plant Outdoor Warning Alert System Testing

By Zach Hatcher
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Audible testing of the Outdoor Warning Alert System will be conducted on Wednesday, December 8th at noon.  Sirens will sound for three minutes.   This will be the bi-monthly test of the warning system.

Additionally, Farley Nuclear Plant sirens will sound throughout the eastern side of Houston County at noon.  Sirens will also sound in Henry County and Early County, Georgia in the area extending ten miles around the plant.  This is the annual audible test of the Outdoor Warning Sirens for Southern Nuclear Operating Company.

The next test of the outdoor warning sirens will be February 9th at noon.

