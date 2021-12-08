Advertisement

Blakely police releases video of armed robbery at Tim’s Package Store

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Blakely Police Department has released surveillance video of an armed robbery at Tim’s Package Store.

The robbery happened on Wednesday, Dec. 1, around 10:30 p.m., at 943 North Main St., according to police. BPD was initially told the incident was a theft, but officers learned it was actually an armed robbery.

The store clerk was held at gunpoint while two men stole money from the register and counter, BPD said.

The department is asking for the public’s help to watch the video and try to identify the suspects.

If you have any information for police, contact BPD at 229-723-2201 or 229-723-2201.

“Tips can remain anonymous,” BPD said.

Tim's Package Store

On Wednesday 12/01/2021 shortly after 10:30p.m. BPD responded to Tim's Package Store, 943 N. Main St. to a reported theft and discovered the incident was actually an armed robbery. The store clerk was held at gunpoint while 2 male subjects stole money from the register and counter. BPD is asking the public to view the surveillance footage and anyone with information about this incident to contact the City of Blakely Police Department at (229)723-3414 or our communications center (229)723-2201 at SWGA Regional 911 after 5:00pm. Tips can remain anonymous.

Posted by City of Blakely Police Department on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

