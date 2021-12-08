Abbeville Police make multiple arrests in rash of break-ins

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Police have made multiple arrests in a string of car break-ins.

Four suspects have ben booked on receiving stolen property charges with one other arrested on unrelated charges. Police say there may be further charges for all those arrested.

Abbeville Chief Blankenship says guns and purses were found from the break-ins with more to be recovered he believes.

Investigators are still looking for 3-4 other possible suspects to be brought in on warrants or for questioning.

Chief Blankenship says this is still under investigation and they have reached out to the Headland Police Department to see if these individuals may be in connection with recent break-ins there.

Investigators say all vehicles that were broken into were unlocked and the suspects got in by just pulling the door handle.

