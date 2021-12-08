Advertisement

Abbeville Police make multiple arrests in rash of break-ins

(WRDW)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Police have made multiple arrests in a string of car break-ins.

Four suspects have ben booked on receiving stolen property charges with one other arrested on unrelated charges. Police say there may be further charges for all those arrested.

Abbeville Chief Blankenship says guns and purses were found from the break-ins with more to be recovered he believes.

Investigators are still looking for 3-4 other possible suspects to be brought in on warrants or for questioning.

Chief Blankenship says this is still under investigation and they have reached out to the Headland Police Department to see if these individuals may be in connection with recent break-ins there.

Investigators say all vehicles that were broken into were unlocked and the suspects got in by just pulling the door handle.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan.
Hospital no longer aids police in sexual assault investigations
Solomon Cooper booking photo.
Breaking: Arrest in Dothan murder of Sincere Tyson
Sheriff: Teacher’s former husband hired someone to kill her
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
After three seasons at Enterprise High School, head football coach Rick Darlington has resigned.
Enterprise High School head football coach Rick Darlington resigns

Latest News

Foundation in Tuskegee designed to help young aspiring pilots
Ask A COVID Question, Should vaccination status go on resume?
Ask A COVID Question, Should vaccination status go on resume?
Southern Nuclear
Farley Nuclear Plant Outdoor Warning Alert System Testing
Providence athletes sign
Four Providence Christian students sign to play at collegiate level