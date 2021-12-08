Advertisement

80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor marked at USS Alabama

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor was marked locally Tuesday.

The USS Alabama was the site of a solemn ceremony as the names of those killed that day were read.

Fifty Alabamians were among the 2,400 Americans who died that day.

Tom Bowser’s parents were at Pearl the day of the sneak attack by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941.

“My mother was a Navy nurse. My dad was a pharmacist at Pearl Harbor Hospital. They never talked about it. They didn’t want to remember it. I come to honor them,” he said.

Bowser said it’s crucial not just to remember the attack but also to teach younger generations about it so history doesn’t repeat itself.

Bowser also told FOX10 News annual observances like the one today serve as a reminder to all that freedom comes at a cost.

