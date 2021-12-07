Young men and women are building up the construction industry

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One Wiregrass partnership is “building up” Alabama’s construction industry.

The basic residential carpentry course is recruiting more workers, which the industry is seeing a shortage of nationwide.

After nine weeks, they wrapped up Monday night with a graduation at Dothan Tech.

“People don’t want to work,” says Jeffrey Davis, Owner of GCE Cabinetry. “I mean, you see it all over the place, ‘help wanted’ everywhere, nobody wants to come to work, so when there’s an opportunity to see and meet people that do want to get into the workforce, then yes, we have to take that opportunity.”

Jeffrey Davis, along with other local business owners, took time to meet with the seven students who completed the basic residential carpentry course.

“We’re in search for help,” continues Davis. “Construction industry today is in bad need of labor.”

Throughout the free program, students built a “tiny house,” teaching them numerous hands-on skills to prepare them for the real world.

Now, they have the chance for a paid internship right here in the Wiregrass.

Elisha Lawlar, Student says, “Plenty of opportunity to grow a skill that I can use both for my community and for my family”

“The fact that you didn’t have to pay anything, you’re only here for nine weeks, and you know, you got people that are actually hungry to get you to come to work feels good,” explains Stephen Gutzmore, Student.

Business owners say they couldn’t be more grateful.

“It’s infinite where a person could go by getting into this field,” explains Davis. “So, if they wanna work hard, they wanna learn, they show up enthusiastic, I’ll put them to work tomorrow.”

According to the Alabama Construction Recruitment Institute, for every person who becomes a trade worker, three to four retire.

Organizers plan to have a second free carpentry course in the spring.

