UAB Doctor says data shows Omicron variant may be less severe, but spreads more rapid

COVID-19 lab testing.
COVID-19 lab testing.(GRAY TELEVISION)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Omicron is spreading quickly across the U.S. There are already cases in Georgia and Mississippi.

So far, Alabama has been spared, but doctors tasked with tracking the virus say its only a matter of time.

Doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham are leading experts in the fight against this virus.

Like the rest of the world, they are relying on what South Africa is seeing. But, they say, that data is limited, with only a few weeks of information being available.

Dr. Suzanne Judd said Omicron is believed to spread more rapidly, but it is possible it may be less severe and less likely to result in hospitalization. She said they also have evidence to show this new variant may not be as bad as previous variants.

In South Africa, Dr. Judd said cases in children are on the rise, especially in kids five years old and under. Her recommendation is prepare now for a spike in cases.

“In terms of the hospitalizations, the schools themselves and parents don’t have as much as they can do to prepare for the adverse event of a hospitalization, but they can certainly limit gathering sizes today,” Dr. Judd said. “Limiting those gathering sizes right now in schools can help to protect families as they get together over the holidays.”

Doctor Judd expects more data to become available in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, she suggest for people need to double down on the things we know work, like wearing a mask and social distancing. It is also important to note: there is no solid data on how the current vaccines protect against Omicron.

