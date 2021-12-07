Sheriff Donald Valenza seeks another term

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza announced Monday that he will seek another four-year term. A 45-year veteran of the office, he worked his way through the ranks.

In 2014, the governor appointed him to serve the unexpired term of his predecessor. Valenza has since been elected twice, amid robust growth of the office that serves over 100,000 people.

“If it had not been for those working under me, our department would be nowhere near what it is,” Sheriff Valenza told an overflow crowd of supporters.

Under his leadership, the department has grown from 65 to 91 deputies, increased the number of school resource officers from a one to 11, and ramped up security at the courthouse and county administrative building amid growing threats.

More than 60 new vehicles have been purchased, using no tax dollars. That is due, in large part, to the Alabama Legislature’s passage of a bill permitting fees for the service of civil papers. The sheriff credits State Representative Paul Lee and State Senator Donnie Chesteen for their efforts in getting that measure passed.

He is also proud of the office’s drone program that he believes helps solve crimes and keeps officers safe during tense situations.

Valenza is a Republican who has one opponent, retired Houston County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Randy Anderson.

There are no Democratic opponents.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.