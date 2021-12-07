Jon Sumrall taking over Troy football

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A new era of Troy football has begun with a familiar face returning to lead the Trojans.

Coach Jon Sumrall and his family were welcomed back to Troy nation with open arms.

“You ask why Troy?” said Troy head coach Jon Sumrall. “This place is special to us. The people here have made this place special to us from the last time we were here, and I firmly believe the people are going to make this place special again for our family, for our football team and for every part of what we’re doing.”

Sumrall has spent the last three seasons at Kentucky and had a previous stent on Troy’s staff under Neal Brown from 2015-2017.

“One of the things that really set him apart was he wanted to be at Troy, his comprehensive plan and he’s been here while we’ve had a tremendous amount of success,” said Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones. “So, when we talked about rebuilding Troy back to the level we wanted to, he can show that he’s already done that before.”

Coach Sumrall would be the first person to tell you last time he was on this field he was inexperienced but with what he’s learned during his time away from the program, Summral now knows he’s the perfect man for the job.

“You know, I’ve learned a lot,” said Sumrall. “I’ve really matured. I’m more prepared now than I was maybe when I left to be in this role.”

Jones added, “Every single person that I talked to about Jon Sumrall from current players, to players’ parents, to former players’ parents, to former coaches, to current coaches, everyone around gave a glowing review, and I think we got it right.”

Now Sumrall is ready to reconnect, rebuild and restore this Troy football program.

“There’s a lot of work to do for us to have success this fall,” said Sumrall. “I’m not going to promise we’re going to win every game next year. I don’t know all of that yet, but I do know we’re going to compete our tails off each and every week, and every time we take the field the Troy Trojans are coming to fight.”

