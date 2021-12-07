Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted on felony offenses

Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for Kenneth Colby Moore. They say he is wanted on multiple felony offenses.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a man wanted on multiple felony offenses.

Deputies say Kenneth Colby Moore was being tracked by a K9 unit in the Grand Ridge community Monday night. The search ended without Moore in custody.

If you see Moore, or have any information on his whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 850-482-9624.

