Geneva County Courthouse will temporarily change hours starting January 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting in January the Geneva County Courthouse will shift to a four day work week.

The commission voted in favor of temporarily changing the hours to 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. This change was introduced to the commission by a petition signed by employees.

Chairman Toby Seay said this is being done on a trial basis for six months, to see if the extended hours will benefit both the public and the employees and also provide cost savings to the county.

However, he said the circuit clerks office remains uncertain. Any changes with their work schedule, if any, will be made within the next week after conversations with the presiding circuit and district judge.

After the trial the commission will re-evaluate and decide whether or not to keep the change.

No permanent decision has been made at this time.

Chairman Seay also said both the Geneva County Road and Bridge and Solid Waste Departments have been working four to 10 hour days for many years now. Currently, the Dale and Houston County County Offices work on the 10 hour hour four day work week.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.