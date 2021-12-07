Advertisement

Former candidate announces new bid for Alabama governor

File image of Tim James at a gubernatorial campaign event in 2010.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Businessman Tim James is launching his third attempt to become Alabama’s governor.

James, son of former Alabama Gov. Fob James, says he has filed the paperwork to challenge Gov. Kay Ivey’s reelection bid in 2022. He joins other other confirmed contenders Dean Odle and Stacy Lee George.

The 59-year-old tried but failed to get the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2002 and 2010. He sparked speculation on this third attempt at a press conference in September where he addressed multiple issues, including vaccine mandates, transgender acceptance, critical race theory and yoga’s new legality in Alabama schools.

