A foggy morning with showers this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Most of us azre waking up on the mild side this morning, but cool air is just to the north and will be moving in over the next few hours keeping us in the low 60s for highs today. Showers will be around through the afternoon into tomorrow morning. Thursday we will start a warming thrend as we head towards the weekend. Our next cold front will move through Saturday night, this could bring us some storms before cooling us off into the 60s on Sunday.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers. High near 62°. Winds NE 5 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds: Light SW 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, AM rain. High near 68°. Winds NW 5 mph 50%

EXTENDED

THUR: Cloudy. Low: 52° High: 75° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, morning rain. Low: 64° High: 82° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, rain and storms late. Low: 66° High: 82° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 63° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 60° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 66° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 69° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.