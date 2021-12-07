Advertisement

A foggy morning with showers this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Most of us azre waking up on the mild side this morning, but cool air is just to the north and will be moving in over the next few hours keeping us in the low 60s for highs today. Showers will be around through the afternoon into tomorrow morning. Thursday we will start a warming thrend as we head towards the weekend. Our next cold front will move through Saturday night, this could bring us some storms before cooling us off into the 60s on Sunday.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers. High near 62°. Winds NE 5 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds: Light SW 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, AM rain. High near 68°. Winds NW 5 mph 50%

EXTENDED

THUR: Cloudy. Low: 52° High: 75° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, morning rain. Low: 64° High: 82° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, rain and storms late. Low: 66° High: 82° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 63° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 60° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 66° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 69° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

