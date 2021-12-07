Advertisement

Families get into holiday spirit at OWA

Families get into holiday spirit at OWA (Ashlyn Irons)
Families get into holiday spirit at OWA (Ashlyn Irons)(Source: WALA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Some Holiday fun happening in south Baldwin County.

OWA is lighting up their 36-foot Christmas tree every night at 6 through New Year’s Eve.

The music and light show is free to whoever stops by and will have plenty of family favorite songs to dance along to.

They also have a new fun workshop for everyone this year -- Mrs. Claus’ Crafty Christmas, where you get to learn how to decorate cookies with the best of the best.

Of course they’ll also have their Tacky Christmas Sweater Contest, North Pole, and the classic pictures with Santa.

All content © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc., WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station). All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Dothan police are involved in a standoff with a woman who refuses to come out of her home on...
Dothan police involved in standoff with woman
Panama City Beach, Florida. Pier Park Wheel at sunset
Panama City Beach announces 2022 events
The Troy Trojans took down the South Alabama Jaguars in the Battle of the Belt.
Troy announces new head football coach
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with teammates at the end of the Big Ten...
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia

Latest News

wiregrass area food bank
WTVY - Miracle on Foster
2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic bracket revealed
2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic bracket revealed
File image of Tim James at a gubernatorial campaign event in 2010.
Former candidate announces new bid for Alabama governor
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast December 6, 2021