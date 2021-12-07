Advertisement

Dothan Rotary Senior Luncheon cancelled

(File Photo) Dothan Rotary Club's 40th annual Senior Luncheon on December 3, 2018, at the Dothan Civic Center.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Rotary Club’s Senior Luncheon is being postponed till after the new year.

According to a statement from Sheila Azar, Dothan Rotary Club President, several of the staff at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center have tested COVID positive. That would make it difficult to manage a luncheon the size of the club’s annual senior luncheon.

In previous years, the club’s annual December event has hosted over 700 seniors to a holiday lunch at the Dothan Civic Center.

Azar says a new luncheon date and details will be announced after the first of the year.

