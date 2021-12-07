Cloudy, Wet Pattern For Now

SYNOPSIS – A boundary draped across the area will serve as the focus for additional scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight, with more scattered shower activity through midday on Wednesday. Look for warmer air later in the week and into the weekend, before another strong cold front passes late Saturday.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Low near 58°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers through midday. High near 66°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, cooler. Low near 49°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, rain chance late. Low: 49° High: 72° 30% at night

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 82° 5%

SAT: Partly sunny, showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 66° High: 82° 50% late

SUN: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 63° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 65° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 71° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW/NW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

