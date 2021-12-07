Advertisement

Cloudy, Wet Pattern For Now

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A boundary draped across the area will serve as the focus for additional scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight, with more scattered shower activity through midday on Wednesday. Look for warmer air later in the week and into the weekend, before another strong cold front passes late Saturday.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Low near 58°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers through midday. High near 66°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, cooler. Low near 49°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, rain chance late. Low: 49° High: 72° 30% at night

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 82° 5%

SAT: Partly sunny, showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 66° High: 82° 50% late

SUN: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 63° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 65° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny.  Low: 45° High: 71° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW/NW at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan.
Hospital no longer aids police in sexual assault investigations
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
After three seasons at Enterprise High School, head football coach Rick Darlington has resigned.
Enterprise High School head football coach Rick Darlington resigns
The Troy Trojans took down the South Alabama Jaguars in the Battle of the Belt.
Troy announces new head football coach
File image of Tim James at a gubernatorial campaign event in 2010.
Former candidate announces new bid for Alabama governor

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-07
A foggy morning with showers this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-07
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-07
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast December 6, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Rain Chances Return