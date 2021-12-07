Blountstown man’s Christmas bus makes seasons brighter for local students

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Danny Ryals may be known to some as a realtor or Calhoun County School Board member, but in December, he’s known as the man with the Christmas bus.

Ryals does his best to help get Calhoun County residents into the Christmas Spirit. What better way to spread Christmas cheer than by driving around a bus decked out in Christmas lights.

“We’re in all the parades, Altha, Blountstown and Bristol, then give individual families and church groups and ride them around and just ride around and look at lights and play Christmas music and just have a good time and remember the reason for the season,” Ryals said.

He’s been rolling out this Christmas tradition for 33 years. He bought the bus from his church back in 1988. Ever since, the bus has been a Christmas staple in the area.

“We have a lot of families that call and, ‘yeah we wanna go again this year,’ and we have grandchildren of people who rode the bus years ago when we first got started,” Ryals said.

Ryals said it took him a while to decorate the bus the way it is now, but one of his most important decoration came after 9/11.

“I always had the nativity scene on top, you know, with Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus, then after 9/11 I literally said I gotta do something different,” Ryals said. “I woke up at two o’clock in the morning and said ‘flag.’ So here’s the main thing you need to know about the bus: it’s One Nation under God.”

While a ride on the bus is free of charge, Ryals accepts donations that all go to local backpack for kids program.

“In the past those donations have been critical because we are using those donations to help fund the students we send the backpacks home with,” Student and Family Liason with the Calhoun County School Board Ladonna Kelley said.

Not only does Ryals’ bus bring Christmas cheer, but it also helps local students.

To ask about rides on Ryals’ bus, call his office at (850) 674-5478.

