Blanchard drops Senate bid, enters governor’s race

Lynda “Lindy” Blanchard announced her campaign for the Alabama governor's race on Dec. 7, 2021.
Lynda “Lindy” Blanchard announced her campaign for the Alabama governor's race on Dec. 7, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lynda “Lindy” Blanchard has ended her campaign for U.S. Senate in favor of challenging Gov. Kay Ivey for the Alabama governorship in 2022.

The Republican businesswoman added her name to the growing gubernatorial field at a press conference in Wetumpka Tuesday morning.

“I do want to thank the governor for steadying the ship, however, now is the time to put the ship in gear moving the state of Alabama forward,” Blanchard said.

Touting herself as a “conservative outsider,” Blanchard said she will prioritize education and election issues.

Blanchard is a business entrepreneur and nonprofit founder who also served as U.S. ambassador to Slovenia under former President Donald Trump from July 2019 to January 2021.

When asked about her new competitor Tuesday morning, Ivey said “I don’t think many people have heard of Lynda Blanchard. I certainly have not. So we’re going to keep on doing what we’re doing and get out message out and stay strong. I’m proud of my record and I’ll be proud to talk about it.”

Other Republican contenders include Dean Odle, Stacy Lee George and Tim James, who also announced his candidacy this week.

Democrat Chris Countryman is also planning a campaign.

The Republican primary will be on May 24, 2022.

The Republican primary will be on May 24, 2022.

