Alabama Gov. Ivey draws challengers in 2022 GOP primary

Governor Kay Ivey and ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor held a Star ID Press Conference on the State...
Governor Kay Ivey and ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor held a Star ID Press Conference on the State Capitol steps Tuesday October 1, 2019 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor's Office/Hal Yeager)(Hal Yeager | (Source: Alabama Governor's Office))
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is drawing challengers in next year’s 2022 Republican primary.

Lynda Blanchard, who was Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia, is switching from the U.S. race to the gubernatorial contest, according to a copy of an invitation she tweeted.

Toll road developer Tim James, the son of former Alabama Gov. Fob James, confirmed Monday that he is launching a primary challenge against Ivey.

Ivey is seeking her second full term in office. Trump has endorsed a challenger in Georgia’s GOP primary for governor, but it is unclear if he will endorse in Alabama.

The primary is set for May 24, 2022.

