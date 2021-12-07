2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic bracket revealed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic is officially set and the bracket has been revealed.

16 Wiregrass teams will compete in the week long tournament with their sights set on bringing home the top prize.

The tournament tips off December 27 and will run until December 31.

Here is a look at the first round matchups.

December 27:

3:30 pm - Abbeville vs Headland

5:00 pm - Eufaula vs Georgiana

6:30 pm - Daleville vs Providence Christian

8:00 pm - Houston Academy vs Dale County

December 28:

3:30 pm - Barbour County vs Wicksburg

5:00 pm - Rehobeth vs Ashford

6:30 pm - Geneva vs Dothan

8:00 pm - Northside Methodist vs Geneva County

