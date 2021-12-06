Tow truck drivers rally to inform drivers of Move Over Law

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A weekend tow truck rally brought attention to a state law that makes things safer for first responders.

The rally is an annual event that started after tow truck driver John Hubbard was struck and killed in December 2016 while trying tow a vehicle.

Tow truck drivers use the rally to bring attention to the state’s Move Over Law. More than one hundred tow trucks, law enforcement and emergency vehicles participated in the rally. It started in Hueytown and ended in Tuscaloosa.

First responders want as much space as possible to safely help motorists, move vehicles and perform other duties. The Move Over Law requires drivers to move over to the left lane if possible if they approach an emergency vehicle with lights flashing.

“Hypothetically speaking, if you’re traveling on the interstate, the majority of the vehicles are travelling at least 70 miles per hour. So, its really a great law that was put in place to protect law enforcement and emergency responders because we always want to encourage motorists to create an area that’s conducive for safe travels,” Alabama State Trooper spokesman Reginal King explained.

If it’s not safe to move over to your left lane when approaching an emergency vehicle with its lights flashing, King recommended you slow down to 15 miles under the posted speed limit.

