Rain Chances Return

SYNOPSIS – Early showers and thunderstorms will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few more showers are possible at times Tuesday and again early Wednesday, with another rain chance for Thursday night. Temperatures will cool a bit for Tuesday, but we’ll warm again later in the week.

TONIGHT – Rain ends early, then mostly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High near 62°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 58°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

WED: Scattered showers through midday, some PM sun. Low: 58° High: 72° 50%

THU: Partly cloudy, rain chance late. Low: 52° High: 75° 30% at night

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 82° 5%

SAT: Partly sunny, showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 66° High: 82° 50% at night

SUN: Rain early, then some PM sun. Low: 56° High: 63° 50% pre-dawn

MON: Sunny, cooler. Low: 37° High: 60° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N-NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

