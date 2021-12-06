Poleo Arms partners with Hannah’s Gifts for Hope to help childhood cancer victims and their families

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Collectors and Shooters Club Gun Show has come to a close, but one Wiregrass area firearm business continues to work toward making a sale, but not to profit for themselves.

Poleo Arms is raffling four firearms to benefit Hannah’s Gifts of Hope.

This nonprofit organization is in memory of Hannah Grace Harrison, who passed away in 2010 after a two-year battle with childhood cancer. Her family founded this organization to provide support to other families with children who are battling cancer.

This year, Hannah would be celebrating her 16th birthday. In her honor, her family is raising money to purchase reliable transportation for a family who is often traveling for their child’s cancer treatments. And Poleo Arms is here to help reach that goal.

“When we started this company we knew that god laid it on our hearts to make an impact and what that impact was, we really didn’t know, but just pairing up with the Harrison family for this cause has just been one of many things in the future we can do it help,” Karl Blumthal, Poleo Arms, said.

The drawing will be on Wednesday night, Dec. 8, so it’s not too late to purchase a ticket.

Tickets are $10 each or three for $25.

Contact Poleo Arms to purchase a ticket by clicking here.

Facebook: Poleo Arms, LLC.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.