Patchy fog this morning, showers this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A mild start to the day with temperatures in the lower 60s, areas of patchy fog will be something to look out for on the morning commute. As we move into the afternoon hours showers will start to push through ahead of a cold front the will cool us off for tomorrow. Wednesday we will see temperatures back into the upper 70s with highs in the 80s before the end of the week. Rain chances will be around most of the week with another shot at rain on Saturday ahead of a cold front.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, afternoon showers. High near 76°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds: N 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 70°. Winds NE 5 mph 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 60° High: 78° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 82° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 79° 30%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 69° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 70° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

